The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 June 2018. ISIN: DK0010245901 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Danske Invest Europa Fokus KL ------------------------------------------------------ New name: Danske Invest Europa 2 KL ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DKIEUFOK ------------------------------------------------------ New short name: DKIEU2KL ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 3784 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0060229011 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Invest Europa Fokus - Akkumulerende KL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Danske Invest Europa 2 - Akkumulerende KL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIEFA ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: DKIEU2AKKKL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 75684 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682783