

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Tuesday, the ZEW institute publishes Germany's economic sentiment index for June. The economic sentiment is forecast to fall to -14.0 from -8.2 last month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro traded higher against the greenback and the yen, it eased against the pound and the franc.



The euro was valued at 0.8798 against the pound, 129.94 against the yen, 1.1793 against the greenback and 1.1604 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX