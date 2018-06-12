Fog Computing Market to be Driven by Increasing Operational Efficiency & Computational Power Speed Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Fog Computing Market size was estimated at USD 9.33 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 617.3 million by 2025. Fog computing, also termed as "edge computing" or "fogging" in association with cloud emphasis helps in faster decision-making strictly with computations on cognizable data by deployment of fog nodes close to Internet of Things (IoT) aided devices, placed anywhere in the network trajectory either on a factory floor, top of a power pole or an oil rig, subject having connectivity, computational and storage imperatives.

The primary drivers for fog computing market are inundation of IoT devices with parallel IoT connectivity, subsequent growth in cloud computing market size and Machine to machine (M-M) connectivity. The factors driving the fog computing market size include computational power speed, increased operational efficiency and cost savings across all verticals in the industry. By type, the fog computing market size spans hardware and software. Software further disintegrates into fog computing platform and customized application software. By Application, the fog computing market size comprises building and home automation, smart energy, smart manufacturing, transport and logistics, connected health, security and emergencies and others-smart environment and smart retail.

By geography, the market size extends to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. The increased dominance of the Fog Computing Market by Software is underscored by presence of majority of the players in cloud and IoT ecosystem and would benefit by leveraging the system architecture at platform and applications hierarchy.

Being a software domain, the providers are not stranded with heavy capital investment as would be with hardware, thus boosting the market. The fog computing market by smart manufacturing application is in a transformative phase gravitating towards process automation in the manufacturing sector and IoT with machine-machine connectivity is a relatively untouched area for fog computing market to monitor machine operations in real-time. North America with importance ascribed to Internet of Things (IoT) and displaying economic prosperity is a growing market for fog computing market. Being one among the most technically advanced and developed nations, U.S. and Canada are prime motivators of fog computing market.

Fog networking supports the Internet of Everything concept wherein most of devices of daily-use will be interconnected with each other, with phones, connected vehicles, consumer appliances, virtual reality (VR) using Google glass as prime examples. Virtual Reality (VR) devices work under a 5K environment and at network edge with dynamic feeds (Google glass, tablets, phones) in a cloud/fog scenario to reduce latency times, improve audio/video compression ratios that catches camera feeds in multi-camera systems.

The key stakeholders in the market include IT infrastructure equipment providers, support infrastructure equipment providers, component providers, software providers, system integrators, network service providers, monitoring service providers, support service providers, professional service providers, distributors and resellers, cloud providers, collocation providers, enterprises and data center vendors, government and standardization bodies, telecom operators, healthcare organizations and financial organizations.

As per an article dated Aug 2016, the verdict goes that IoT or Internet of Things with fog computing drastically turns the tide in favor of the market by getting IoT devices closer to the edge, the only access point for increasing bandwidth and help the medical industry where limitations in internet speed and latency times of IoT are reasons for a sluggish demand of the devices in telemedicine.

Growth in IoT industry owes its success to cloud service providers and inimitable data centers but with connected devices like self-driving cars where a delay of nanoseconds end in mishaps with same going for telemedicine where lives rest on speed and accuracy, a slight delay could prove fatal.

The key industry players spanning the fog computing market size include Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Intel, Arm Holding, Fujitsu and Schneider Electric Software. PrismTech Corporation, Nebbiolo Technologies and Dell Corporation.

Fog Computing Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 - 2025)

• Hardware

• Software

Fog Computing Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 - 2025)

• Gateways

• Routers & switches

• IP video cameras

• Sensors

• Micro data center

Fog Computing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 - 2025)

• Connected vehicles

• Smart grids

• Smart cities

• Connected healthcare

• Smart manufacturing

Fog Computing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 - 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• EMEA

• Germany

• UK

• MEA

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

