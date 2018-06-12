London stocks were muted in early trade on Tuesday despite a seemingly successful US-North Korea summit in Singapore, as investors awaited the release of key UK jobs data. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,742.41, while the pound was down 0.1% against the euro at 1.1344 and flat versus the dollar at 1.3377. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a "comprehensive" document confirming that North Korea will begin dismantling its nuclear capabilities "very quickly", the US president said ...

