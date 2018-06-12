A US law firm has launched an investigation on behalf of WPP investors following the resignation of long-time chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell for alleged "personal misconduct". Pomerantz announced that its investigation, which could lead to a potential class action law suit, was into "whether WPP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices". Pomerantz, which is perhaps best known for winning $3bn for American investors ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...