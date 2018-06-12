Fast fashion retailer Boohoo.com posted a 53% jump in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, with strong performances across all geographies and brands as it continues to gain market share. In the three months to the end of May, total group revenue rose to £183.6m from £120.1m the year before. Revenue in the UK increased 49% to £110.7m, while US revenues were 75% higher at £31.4m, Rest of Europe was 82% higher at £22.3m and Rest of World sales rose 24% to £19.2m. Revenues at Boohoo were 12% ...

