President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement in an important step towards the denuclearisation of North Korea at a summit in Singapore early on Tuesday. Trump and Kim Jong-Un shook hands early on Tuesday morning at the start of a historic summit between the leaders of both nations. President Trump said: "Everything has gone much better than anyone could think. We will have a wonderful relationship." The North Korean leader said that although it had been difficult to establish ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...