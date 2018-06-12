

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were modestly higher on Tuesday as the Trump-Kim historic summit ended with the signing of a comprehensive agreement and investors eyed U.S. inflation data later in the day for further clues on the rate outlook.



The benchmark DAX was up 23 points or 0.18 percent at 12,866 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen shares slumped 7.5 percent The precision mechanical engineering company announced that it is on track to meet medium-term targets.



Luxury carmaker BMW edged up marginally after unveiling vehicles sales figures for May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX