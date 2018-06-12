

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged at the lowest level since 1975, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.



The ILO jobless rate remained at 4.2 percent in the three months ended April, but down from 4.6 percent a year ago. This was the joint lowest since 1975.



There were 1.42 million unemployed people, 38,000 fewer than for November 2017 to January 2018 and 115,000 fewer than for a year earlier.



At the same time, the employment rate was 75.6 percent, higher than for a year earlier and the joint highest since comparable records began in 1971.



Average earnings of employees including bonuses increased 2.5 percent from last year, while earnings excluding bonuses advanced 2.8 percent in three months to April.



