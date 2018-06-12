

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged lower on Tuesday as the Trump-Kim summit ended with the signing of a joint statement that gave few details or specifics on how the goals set by both sides would be achieved.



Investors also awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day for further clues on the rate outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points or 0.20 percent at 5,463 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.



BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down between 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent after regulators said they are considering tightening banks' capital requirements to mitigate the risks of a future credit crunch.



Vehicle parts supplier Valeo lost about 1 percent on fund raising reports.



Carrefour rallied 2.7 percent. The food retailer is partnering with Google to make groceries available on the U.S. search engine's new dedicated shopping site in France.



Casino Guichard-Perrachon shares jumped 3.7 percent. The supermarket company aims to sell non-core assets worth about 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion) by early 2019 to reduce debt.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX