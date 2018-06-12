

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German investor confidence declined more-than-expected in June to its lowest level in over five-and-a-half years, survey data from the Centre for European Economic Research or ZEW showed Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany shed 7.9 points in June to stand at minus 16.1 points, the Mannheim-based think tank said. Economists had expected a score of -14.



This is the lowest reading since September 2012 and well below the long-term average of 23.3 points, ZEW said.



The current conditions index of the survey dropped 6.8 points to a score of 80.6 points.



