NeuroInDx, Inc. Launches UNIPICK+and a New Application, Expands on UNIPICK Cell and Tissue Acquisition System

NeuroInDx, Inc. (NDX) is proud to announce the release of the latest version of the NDX Cell Tissue Acquisition System, UNIPICK+.

Automated UNIPICK+ directly integrated with Olympus IX73 inverted microscope (Photo: Business Wire)

UNIPICK+ is the latest member of the Cell Tissue Acquisition System (CTAS) family of products built on patented capillary-based vacuum assisted technology conceived at UCLA and developed by NDX for the isolation of individual cells from cultures and tissue microdissection. The system uses a proprietary straddle to fit most commercially available inverted microscopes, allowing researchers to add single cell isolation capabilities to their lab bench at a fraction of the price of conventional systems.

The instrument can isolate cells from a variety of formats, including tissue sections, adherent cultures, cell suspensions, 3D cultures, smears, and microfluidic chips. UNIPICK+ features new design, full digital control, and an optional automation. Among the new applications is a novel single cell adhesion assay for comparative measurements of binding strengths among various cell types or substrates. This capability expands UNIPICK+ application from sample acquisition to single cell analysis.

UNIPICK+ brings new automated features while remaining the simplest and most cost-efficient solution for single cell isolation and tissue microdissection. It is available as a free-standing unit that may be used with most inverted microscopes or may be directly integrated with Olympus IX73/83 microscopes. Researchers can simply use UNIPICK+ when they need to isolate cells and then revert to their microscope for routine cell and tissue work. It only takes a few minutes to set up the system and no microscope modifications are required.

"UNIPICK+ enhances our product line of the most versatile and cost-efficient tools for cell isolation and tissue microdissection. By designing our instruments to be compatible with common inverted microscopes, we continue to bring value added products at a fraction of the cost of other more expensive systems," said Stan Karsten, PhD, NDX President and CEO.

About NeuroInDx, Inc.

NeuroInDx, Inc. (NDX), founded in 2006, develops instruments for cell collection and tissue microdissection for a wide range of applications in biological sciences. For more information, please visit www.NeuroInDx.com.

