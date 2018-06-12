sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,433 Euro		+0,002
+0,08 %
WKN: A0YC19 ISIN: PLPGER000010 Ticker-Symbol: 6PG 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,412
2,506
13:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA
POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA2,433+0,08 %