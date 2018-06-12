The utility's renewable energy unit PGE EO has announced the construction of a PV laboratory and a solar module field test in Siedlce. The move is part of its plan to invest in solar parks up to 1 MW under Poland's auction mechanism.PGE Energia Odnawialna, the renewable energy branch of Poland's state-owned utility Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE SA), has announced that it will build a PV laboratory and a PV panel test field in Siedlce, in the eastern part of the country. The company said that the new facilities will be used for obtaining reliable data from various types of solar panels, their ...

