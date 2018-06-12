Device Authority, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT) today announced its new Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery model for its IoT security platform KeyScaler.

KeyScaler as a Service (KSaaS) delivers unrivalled robust security and access management solutions for enterprises and the IoT ecosystem, without the infrastructure or running costs associated with on-premise environments. Designed for a variety of IoT service providers and manufacturers who want an easier way to offer their customers the best security for IoT devices, KSaaS is interfaced through APIs making it quicker to integrate with KeyScaler functionality.

"At Device Authority we are always looking for ways in which to speed up the adoption of IoT, but more importantly ensure organizations are thinking about security first. If implementing security is too complex or costly, often companies launch products hastily without building in a security foundation. KSaaS solves these economic and social challenges it's a plug and play model which we're already seeing demand from our partners for," said Darron Antill, CEO of Device Authority.

Today we have a select number of partners and customers who are in the process of integrating with KSaaS, a multi-tenant model, to provide their end users with automated certificate management, end-to-end data security, automated password management, and connectors to AWS IoT, Microsoft Azure IoT and PTC's ThingWorx platform.

Device Authority are experts in IoT security. We continue to revolutionize our technology and offer more functionality so our partners and customers can focus on their core business without worrying about security. KSaaS was developed to reduce risk and easily provide the latest KeyScaler updates in a timely manner. In addition, partners can leverage their own branded portal and benefit from integrated support, reduced infrastructure costs and avoid DevOps (Development and Operations) resources.

Learn more about Device Authority's KeyScaler as a Service offering, including current features and future plans, in a webinar on July 10th with Rao Cherukuri, CTO and James Penney, Director of Product Management - Register now to attend.

About Device Authority

Device Authority is the leading provider of IoT IAM. Our KeyScaler platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem, to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. KeyScaler uses breakthrough technology including Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ that delivers unrivalled simplicity and trust to IoT devices. This solution delivers automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management and policy based end-to-end data privacy/encryption.

With offices in Fremont, California and Bracknell, UK, Device Authority partners with the leading IoT ecosystem providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Comodo CA, Dell, DigiCert (Symantec), Gemalto, Intel, Microsoft, PTC and Thales. Visit www.deviceauthority.com or follow @DeviceAuthority on Twitter.

US Capital Partners is leading the Device Authority investment raise. Please see the following link: http://www.uscapitalpartner.net/investment-overview/device-authority-investment-overview.html

