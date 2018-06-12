AudienceView Ticketing: AFC Bournemouth Extends Partnership with AudienceView

TORONTO, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AudienceView (https://audienceview.com/audienceview-platform/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=AVAFCB) is pleased to announce a multi-year contract extension with AFC Bournemouth (https://www.afcb.co.uk/), bringing the relationship with this important Premier League client to an incredible 17.5 years.

"AFC Bournemouth is pleased to continue its long-standing relationship with AudienceView," said Liz Finney, General Manager for AFC Bournemouth. "The decision to extend our contract term was based on AudienceView's level of support, the system's ability to match its features with club and fans requirements and the partnership approach adopted by the AudienceView team. We are looking forward to continuing to work with the company to deliver an excellent ticket purchase experience for our supporters."

As AFC Bournemouth continues to successfully manage its meteoric rise of the past five years, the club is expanding its use of AudienceView to further improve the fan experience in several important ways. Among them, the organization is using loyalty points to help control and stage on-sales based on loyalty status, with points from prior purchases ranking supporters so they can purchase tickets to more prestigious games.

The team intends to begin using family enclosure functionality, which controls the ratio of adults to children for each purchase and ensures no adults or children are in family sections on their own. AFC Bournemouth also plans to offer multiple renewals within the same shopping cart, allowing season ticket holders to renew multiple seats in a single transaction without any fan losing their individual seat or associated loyalty points/status.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with AFC Bournemouth and look forward to many more successful years," said Michael Burnett, Managing Director, UK and Europe for AudienceView. "We are committed to helping our clients in the UK and around the world reach a similar pinnacle of success with their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are helping organizations of all sizes and types increase revenues, create efficiencies and introduce innovations that foster long-term fan engagement. The AudienceView team congratulates The Cherries on securing their status for next season and look forward to cheering them on in the Premier League."

