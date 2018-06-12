Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 11-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.39p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.41p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---