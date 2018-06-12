Original-Research: Homes & Holiday AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Homes & Holiday AG

Unternehmen: Homes & Holiday AG

ISIN: DE000A2GS5M9

Anlass der Studie: Research report (IPO study)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 4.83 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

The fully-integrated franchise specialist for holiday properties

Homes & Holiday AG and its subsidiaries, Porta Mondial AG, Porta

Mallorquina and Porta Holiday, specialise in services relating to high-

quality holiday properties within its own developed franchise system. With

its Porta Mondial, Porta Mallorquina and Porta Holiday brands, the Group

combines the brokerage business with holiday rentals and property

management. With the comprehensive online services and individual advisory

on site, the Group relies consistently on multi-channel sales. In addition

to the core market of Mallorca - where it is presently the leading broker

on the Internet and belongs to the top 3 overall - the Group focuses on

holiday property locations in Spain and Germany. In future, expansion is

planned to the Spanish mainland and into the German holiday property

regions.

With its main focus on Spain and Germany, Homes & Holiday AG is active in

the most attractive holiday property markets in Europe, in very interesting

growth regions. In combination with the continuing favourable interest rate

level, the holiday property specialist operates in a very attractive market

environment. From 2016 to 2017, the property transaction volume grew in

Spain by 21.3% to EUR 73.8 billion (PY: EUR 60.9 billion). The volume of

holiday properties sold to foreign buyers amounted to approx. EUR 1.6

billion on the Balearic Islands in 2016. The property market in Germany

also developed just as positively. The number of German citizens who own a

holiday property reached a new peak value in 2017, at 1.0 million people

(PY: 0.93 million).

The generally strong rise in demand for holiday properties in Spain and

Germany and the dynamic development of the booking figures for holiday

properties, are important factors for the future development of Homes &

Holiday AG.

Homes & Holiday AG (Porta Mondial AG) was able to achieve constant growth

in recent years, which was particularly supported by its subsidiary, Porta

Mallorquina. In 2017, a new peak value was reached for sales volume on

Mallorca, at an estimated EUR 90.0 million. At the Group level, a sales

volume of EUR 138.8 million was generated for this time period. In order to

grow more strongly in the future, the company is currently issuing new

shares during the course of the IPO (periode: 5th to 21st of June). For

this purpose, the required marketable holding company was founded, with

Homes & Holiday AG, and the long-standing operating subsidiaries (Porta

Mondial AG incl. Porta Mallorquina & Porta Holiday) incorporated into it.

It is worth noting that in the past the management has continuously

developed the business model of Homes & Holiday AG in the direction of a

'full-service provider' (brokerage business, holiday lettings (referral)

and property management) for holiday properties. As a result, the company

has created a significant competitive advantage, in our opinion, as the

company is presently the only German franchise system provider which offers

such a comprehensive range of services for holiday properties. This makes

the company more attractive to customers and increases their loyalty.

The property business also operates master centres (service centres) to

support its franchise partners and enable them focus intensively on their

core activity, sales. This has significantly increased the revenue of the

partners, and made it much easier to acquire new partners. The management

now intends to take advantage of these unique selling points of Homes &

Holiday AG ('first mover advantage') and accelerate the growth further with

funds from the initial public offering.

With the further expansion of the partner network and the synergies between

the business divisions, additional significant growth in sales volume is

also estimated to reach EUR 160.0 million for the current 2018 financial

year, with net commission revenue of approx. EUR 4.3 million. For the

subsequent years, we are anticipating an acceleration of the dynamic

revenue growth and disproportionate earnings development, particularly due

to the funds from the initial public offering. On the basis of our

estimates for the company development, within the scope of our valuation

model, we have calculated a fair value (post money) of EUR 4.83 per share

of Homes & Holiday AG.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16585.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,7,10,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

ISIN DE000A2GS5M9

AXC0163 2018-06-12/12:12