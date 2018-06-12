

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as German investor confidence data disappointed and the Trump-Kim summit ended with the signing of a joint statement that gave few details or specifics on how the goals set by both sides would be achieved.



Investors also awaited U.S. inflation data as well as the Brexit vote in the House of Commons for further direction.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 388.11 in late opening deals after closing up 0.7 percent on Monday to post its first gain in five sessions.



The German DAX was little changed with a positive bias, while France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.3 percent.



Zurich Insurance Group advanced 0.6 percent as it announced the successful placement of CHF 350 million of senior notes.



Weaker copper prices pulled down mining stocks, with Antofagasta and Anglo American falling 1-2 percent.



British American Tobacco was marginally lower in London after releasing its first-half trading statement.



AstraZeneca dropped nearly 1 percent. The British pharmaceutical firm announced that it will discontinue global clinical trials for lanabecestat, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.



Carrefour rallied 2.1 percent in Paris. The food retailer is partnering with Google to make groceries available on the U.S. search engine's new dedicated shopping site in France.



Casino Guichard-Perrachon shares jumped almost 4 percent. The supermarket company aims to sell non-core assets worth about 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion) by early 2019 to reduce debt.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen shares slumped 7 percent. The German precision mechanical engineering company announced that it is on track to meet medium-term targets.



Luxury carmaker BMW edged up marginally after unveiling vehicles sales figures for May.



In economic releases, German investor confidence declined more-than-expected in June to its lowest level in over five-and-a-half years, survey data from the Centre for European Economic Research showed.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany shed 7.9 points in June to stand at minus 16.1 points, the Mannheim-based think tank said. Economists had expected a score of -14.



Separately, the U.K.'s ILO jobless rate remained at 4.2 percent in the three months ended April, but down from 4.6 percent a year ago, the Office for National Statistics reported. This was the joint lowest since 1975.



There were 1.42 million unemployed people, 38,000 fewer than for November 2017 to January 2018 and 115,000 fewer than for a year earlier.



