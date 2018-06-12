Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 11-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2059.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 2076.97p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2009.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 2027.67p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---