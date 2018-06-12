The Financial Conduct Authority has closed a long-running investigation into Scottish Widows without taking action against the Lloyds Banking Group-owned insurer. The regulator had been investigating Scottish Widows and five other life insurers since March 2016 after conducting a review of their treatment of longstanding customers. The FCA said it would raise several matters uncovered by the investigation with Scottish Widows but that that there was "insufficient basis for taking any ...

