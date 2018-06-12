COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stab ESM 0.75% € 1.5bn Tap 2027

Pre-Stabilisation notice

12 June 2018

European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

0.75% EUR 1.5bn senior, unsecured Tap due 2027

Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 implementing the Market Abuse Directive (2003/6/EC).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: ESM Guarantor (if any): none ISIN EU000A1Z99B9 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1.5 billion Description: Senior, unsecured increase due 15 March 2027 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: Coupon 0.75%; denoms € 0.01 and multiples thereof, settlement 19 June 2018, ISIN EU000A1Z99B9 Stabilisation: Stabilisation coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

BofA Merrill Lynch

HSBC Stabilisation period commences 12 June 2018 Stabilisation period expected to end on: No later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilising Managers will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all

applicable laws and rules.

