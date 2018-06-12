Capio Awarded for Digital Healthcare Services

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capio has today been awarded The Innovator of the year within Swedish healthcare. The prize is established by the Swedish Medical daily to award achievements for increased quality in Swedish healthcare. Capio receive the award for the launch of new digital patient services: digital consultations by Capio Go and Better Visits to prepare a physical meeting at a proximity center. These services combine digital and physical care.

The jury motivation goes: "With a comprehensive overall solution, The Innovator of the year has digitalized the care chain and created well prepared physical meetings with a true patient focus. With its digital anamnesis, a professional and humble approach, Capio Go has paved the way for effective healthcare services where clinical staff experience and patient feedback have been used to develop the process".

"It is fantastic to receive such a great award for our efforts implementing digital patient services. We follow the principle "Digital when possible, physical when needed" to offer the patient increased accessibility and seamless care chains, says Towa Jexmark, President at Capio Go.

Services are developed in close cooperation between Capio Go and Capio Proximity care to secure a "digi-physical" set up for increased accessibility to both digital and physical care. Capio Go offer a fully digital service where patients get in direct contact with a doctor and receive online care. Better Visits improve and prepare a visit at a proximity center, developed and implemented by Capio Proximity Care.

Today, 650 000 Capio patients listed at some 70 proximity centers have access to the services. Fully implemented, Capio's 800 000 listed patients at 93 proximity centers in 12 counties will have access to the digital service offerings. The technical platform is developed by Doctrin AB, based on digital anamnesis uptake for consultation and treatment.

https://www.dagensmedicin.se/artiklar/2018/06/12/capio-go-vinner-guldskalpellen/

Capio Go is part of Capio Group and develops and offers digital healthcare services in close cooperation with other operations within Capio Group. For more information in Swedish: https://capio.se/capio-go/

