

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The United States has given assurance to North Korea that it is ready to stop 'provocative and expensive' war games with South Korea. In return, North promised to destroy a key missile engine testing site, without specifying its location.



This was disclosed by US President Donald Trump at a news conference after a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a luxury hotel on Singapore's Sentosa island Tuesday.



Trump addressed the media after the two sides signed an agreement that commits North Korea to work towards 'the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula' and promises 'new relations' between Washington and Pyongyang.



The US-South Korea joint military exercises were a major irritant in ties between the United States and North, which Pyongyang has criticized as a rehearsal of invasion.



Trump told reporters that Kim had agreed to 'verified' denuclearisation - a key US demand before the summit.



He added that he discussed with Kim human rights and religious freedom in North Korea, and the issue of Japanese abductees.



