

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated in May after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.0 percent in May from April's 2-year low of 0.4 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation came in at 0.6 percent in May, up from 0.2 percent in April.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed at a faster pace of 1.4 percent annually in May, following a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month. The HICP registered a monthly rise of 0.8 percent.



