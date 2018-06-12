Renowned Businessman and Serial Entrepreneur Bin Manana Joins Darico's Board of Advisers

ZUG, Switzerland, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As Darico takes steps towards achieving their vision of empowering the crypto community around the globe to Monitor, Trade, Invest & Spend their cryptocurrencies, the company is proud to appoint Mr. Obaid Saeed Bin Manana to their Board of Advisers. Mr. Manana is a renowned businessman and entrepreneur who has been brought on board to support Darico in realizing this vision by establishing roots in the GCC region.



In joining the board, successful entrepreneur Bin Manana is bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. Bin Manana holds several key positions in reputable companies in the region, namely CEO of Aerogulf Services LLC, a commercial helicopter operator and aviation maintenance facility based in Dubai, and the Chairman of Watheeqa Property Registration, one of the premier real estate registration trustees. He is also the Chairman of Al Ghadeer Real Estate and the Chairman of Bin Manana Contracting.

In the financial sector, Mr. Manana is Chairman of Bin Manana Investment Group, one of the region's most highly reputed trading and investment companies. He also chairs Dubai Financial Brokerage LLC, which has a presence on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Planting a seed for a brighter future

"Darico does an admirable job at shaping what the future looks like. Through the use of the latest blockchain technology, we have seen great potential in what they can achieve to build a complete ecosystem. This will be another essential building block towards achieving Dubai's vision of becoming the world's leading smart city. I'm proud to be a part of the Darico team and we look forward to our bright future together." said Mr. Bin Manana.

Both parties are looking forward to working together and to what they can achieve from this collaboration.

Mojtaba Asadian, CEO and founder of Darico says, "Mr. Manana has substantial influence in the region and will assist Darico in expanding into an increasing number of countries. Darico is hopeful about establishing its presence across the entire GCC region, from the UAE, to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and further afield. Dubai is an excellent starting point and one that is highly valued by Darico as a city that is striving to be the leading smart city using the latest blockchain technology."

