Coapt Expands Global Distribution with Two New Partnerships

Distribution agreements bring intuitive control systems for prosthetic upper limbs to Europe, Australia and New Zealand

CHICAGO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coapt, LLC, the only provider of commercially available, intuitive control systems for prosthetic arms, today announced two new distribution agreements with Fillauer Europe AB and Orthopaedic Appliances Pty Ltd (OAPL), that will bring its system to upper-limb amputees in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Both Fillauer and OAPL specialize in the manufacturing and distribution of orthotic and prosthetic products domestically and internationally. Under the terms of the agreements, Fillauer will offer Coapt's COMPLETE CONTROL system as part of a product portfolio rolling out this fall in more than 30 key European markets including, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The partnership with OAPL will also begin this fall and will cover Australia and New Zealand - regions that are progressive in adoption of innovative technologies for arm amputees.

Coapt will retain responsibility for product development, domestic regulatory approval, quality management, and manufacturing while Fillauer and OAPL will be responsible for sales, marketing, customer support and distribution activities.

"Signing these distribution agreements with such strong partners is an exciting achievement for Coapt," said Blair Lock, CEO of Coapt. "Not only does this mean that amputees across the world will have access to the technology, but Coapt will now have extended resources to further enhance and develop our platform. We have worked hard to create and support a revolutionary product in the domestic market and these agreements validate and motivate continued efforts here and abroad."

Coapt already helps some of the more than 100,000 upper-limb amputees in the United States and Canada participate in work and daily routines with ease. The COMPLETE CONTROL is the first and only myoelectric pattern recognition system available in the U.S. that is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The plug-and-play hardware seamlessly integrates with every major powered prosthetic arm component, decoding electrical signals that an amputee's remaining muscles make as the brain sends information to the missing limb. The technology enables the user to move the prosthesis intuitively and helps amputees regain their independence with minimal training time.

"Fillauer and OAPL share our vision of enhancing the lives of those with acquired arm amputation as well as those with congenital limb differences," continued Lock. "Blending our groundbreaking technology with their international resources and complementary product portfolios will greatly benefit those who use advanced upper limb prostheses."

About Coapt

Founded in 2012, Coapt is the first and only company with FDA Class II Clearance to provide revolutionary and intuitive control technology for advanced prosthetic arms. Started by four leading researchers in the bionics field, Coapt is based on years of research and clinical care at the nation's leading hospital for comprehensive physical medicine and rehabilitation, the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (formerly the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago). Coapt is an award-winning company that strives to improve the quality of life for prosthesis users by applying clinically dedicated engineering to its portfolio of transformative technologies. For more information, visit www.coaptengineering.com.

About Fillauer

Fillauer Companies, Inc., headquartered in Chattanooga, TN USA, is a leader in the evolution, design, and manufacturing of orthotic and prosthetic products and services that empower clinicians and patients to achieve their best functional outcomes. Founded in 1914, Fillauer is a privately held company comprising the following divisions: Fillauer LLC, Motion Control, Fillauer Composites, Fillauer North Carolina, Fillauer Europe, and Fillauer Orthotics and Prosthetics, a patient care clinic.

About Orthopaedic Appliances Pty Ltd (OAPL)

For over 30 years oapl has provided a dedicated commitment to servicing major hospitals and allied health professionals in Australia. Whether treating patients in their clinics, or innovating the latest in medical technology, their mission is to assist all of their patients to enjoy active and independent lifestyles.

With the ability to provide end to end prosthetic/orthotic solutions, OAPL's extensive product knowledge and clinical expertise enables them to source, manufacture and develop the best product treatments from around the world. From prosthetic limbs and musculoskeletal bracing to compression garments and clinical supplies, OAPL can support a vast array of healthcare needs.