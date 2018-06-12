Tern Plc's portfolio company Device Authority launched its new software as a service model for its internet of things security platform KeyScaler. IoT security business Device Authority, of which Tern owns a near-57% stake, said KeyScaler is designed for a number of service providers and manufacturers to deliver security and access management solutions after being connected through application programme interfacing, which allows faster integration with KeyScaler functionality. The software ...

