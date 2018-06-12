Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Remium Nordic AB. The membership will expire as of June 15, 2017 Remium Nordic AB has traded with member ID REM in the INET Trading System Member: Remium Nordic AB INET ID: REM Last day of trading: 15th of June, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Helsinki Felix von Bahr Nikolaj Kosakewitsch Sales Director President of Nasdaq Copenhagen VP, Head of Sales, European Equities and Derivatives