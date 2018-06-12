Eon has now secured funding the acquisition of RWE's renewable energy subsidiary innogy, a move that was announced in March. Green light regarding the major deal, from regulatory authorities and the companies boards is still pending.Eon announced closure on the syndicated acquisition financing of just about € 5 billion. The financing is connected to the planned acquisition of RWE subsidiary Innogy by Eon, as well as other exchanges of business initiatives between the two utilities. Eon and RWE made the surprising announcement, earlier this year. Until now, however, regulatory authorities and ...

