Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitive intelligence study on the automotive industry. A renowned air suspension manufacturer wanted to attain insights into the demand for their product offerings across geographical regions.

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti,"Competitive intelligence solutions help air suspension manufacturers make a comprehensive list of key market players by assessing their current financial information and strategic interests."

In the past few years, suspension systems have advanced from leaf to coil-overs to the now trending fad of air suspension systems. Initially, their use was restricted to commercial vehicles, luxury cars, and buses. But, today, air suspension systems are used across numerous segments of the automotive industry. The chief drivers for the global air suspension market are the growing demand for luxury and comfort, as a result of enhanced disposable income, and growing preference towards luxury public transport for long distance travel among customers.

The competitive intelligence solution helped the client to find and evaluate the trends in the market on a global and regional scale. The client was able to understand the market landscape for the automotive industry including emerging trends, market dynamics, growth drivers, challenges, and competition.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the key competitors, their products, regulatory timelines, and technologies employed

Improve vehicle performance and sustain a market presence

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Increasing concerns over the safety and quality

Developing technologically advanced systems

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

