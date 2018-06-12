ProMIS Neurosciences Initiates Manufacturing of PMN310, its Lead Therapeutic Antibody for Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the initiation of producer cell line development for PMN310, its lead therapeutic antibody candidate for treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Selexis, SA will carry out this critical first step in the manufacturing of antibody therapeutics using the proprietary Selexis SUREtechnology Platform.

ProMIS' lead antibody product candidate, PMN310, is a humanized antibody that binds with high affinity and selectivity for the toxic oligomers of amyloid beta (Ab), a recognized root cause of AD. PMN310 is anticipated to enter phase I clinical trials in the second half of 2019.

"We recently completed successful affinity maturation of PMN310, which in addition to its unique and highly selective binding profile offers increased opportunity for best in class therapy for Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. Elliot Goldstein, ProMIS President and CEO. "We are now initiating the manufacturing process with Selexis' proprietary, high-performance technology platform for cell line development based on its proven track record for rapid and stable production of antibody therapeutics such as PMN310."

Selexis' proprietary and high performance SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein including those that are difficult to express in other systems.

"It is rewarding for us to leverage the fast speed/timelines and superior performance of the Selexis platform to rapidly and predictably advance PMN310 into the clinic with the goal of supporting ProMIS Neurosciences as they seek to bring a much needed treatment option to patients with Alzheimer's disease," said Yemi Onakunle, PhD (http://selexis.com/leadership/yemi-onakunle-phd-mba/), Selexis vice president, business development and licensing. "We believe our best-in-class technology can help propel forward this best-in-class therapeutic candidate."

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, providing unparalleled proprietary technology and the highly specialized expertise that is necessary to translate scientific innovation into life-saving medicines for patients. Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the bioproduction continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization. With more than 100 partners worldwide, more than 100 drug products in clinical development and three commercial products utilizing Selexis-generated cell lines, the Company has a history of empowering scientists and biopharmaceutical companies around the world to realize the full potential of their research. More information is available at www.selexis.com (http://www.selexis.com/).

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.TO, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For further information please consult the Company's website at: www.promisneurosciences.com (http://www.promisneurosciences.com/)

