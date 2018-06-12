sprite-preloader
NextGenTel Holding ASA - Competition Clearance of Sale of Kvantel AS

OSLO, Norway, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --With reference to the stock exchange notice issued by NextGenTel Holding ASA (the "Company") on 27 April 2018 regarding the sale of Kvantel AS, the Company has today been notified that the Norwegian competition authorities have approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close end of June 2018.

Contact:

Press office:
NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/competition-clearance-of-sale-of-kvantel-as,c2543426


