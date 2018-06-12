NextGenTel Holding ASA - Competition Clearance of Sale of Kvantel AS

OSLO, Norway, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --With reference to the stock exchange notice issued by NextGenTel Holding ASA (the "Company") on 27 April 2018 regarding the sale of Kvantel AS, the Company has today been notified that the Norwegian competition authorities have approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close end of June 2018.

