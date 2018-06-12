Huawei and Purple Jointly Unveil the Business-Centric Precision Marketing Solution to Maximize Business Value

HANNOVER, Germany, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the CEBIT 2018, Huawei and Purple, an industry-leading Wi-Fi application service provider, jointly announced the Business-Centric Precision Marketing Solution for the business market. This joint solution builds on top of Huawei CloudCampus, uses a Wi-Fi and IoT converged network architecture, and consolidates an open cloud management platform and Purple's mature business applications. By deploying this solution, businesses can better understand their customers and venues, develop better customer loyalty, and reap more revenue, thereby maximizing business value.

The 'New Retail' era driven by experience-centricity and Big Data has come. The fast convergence of online (digital) and offline (physical) worlds is giving rise to an all-around transformation of business models. For example, the overall customer experience must be improved, and the operating cost must be greatly reduced. In the fields such as shopping malls and supermarkets, airports, and wireless cities, retail business model innovation driven by commercial Wi-Fi is taking place.

Huawei Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution, ideal for enterprise campus networks, provides an intelligent, simplified, ultra-broadband, open, and secure network architecture. Purple's business applications are built on top of Huawei's CloudCampus infrastructure, and through business-centric Big Data analytics, Purple helps businesses build up their precision marketing capabilities. Huawei CloudCampus enables precision marketing business models by providing new capabilities, including the following:

A high-performance wireless network with IoT convergence: Huawei AP4050DN-E has three built-in slots for IoT modules to converge Wi-Fi and IoT networks. This achieves converged management, eliminates repeated investment, and reduces TCO.

A cloud-managed network platform: Huawei's cloud management platform provides a rich variety of northbound APIs, covering authentication and accounting, terminal location, and terminal status. These APIs provide a basis for interworking with industry partners' business platforms and help deliver business applications such as flexible accounting, customer flow analysis, and precise information push. Huawei cloud-managed network solution supports the private cloud deployment mode, ensuring the data security of businesses.

Eric Law, Global Chief Revenue Officer at Purple, said: "We are honored to ink a global partnership with Huawei. Huawei is committed to building a fully connected, intelligent world. Purple is willing to work with Huawei to unleash the full potential of Wi-Fi networks. Doing so will be creating ever-lasting value for customers and enabling more enterprise users to proactively transform and adapt as well as embrace new opportunities."

Zhong Kaisheng, President of Huawei's Switch & Enterprise Gateway Product Line, stated: "Cooperation catalyzes business prosperity. Huawei's CloudCampus solution comes with an open architecture at all levels and can effectively collaborate with offerings from partners. We believe that the joint solution with Purple can provide a solid foundation for service innovation of global business customers. Looking ahead to the future, Huawei hopes to collaborate with more top partners in the industry to jointly advance the fully connected, intelligent world."

Huawei together with its partners and customers is showcasing new digital transformation solutions to orchestrate a digital symphony at CEBIT from June 11-15 in Germany, the home of classical music. It is also hosting activities and sharing best practices around Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), all of which play a critical role in today's digital transformation.

