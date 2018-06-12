Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (The Company) is pleased to announce the start of its final phase for production - a Beta Field Test for its Passive Security Scan Portal.

Passive Security Scan Inc., (PSSI), a subsidiary of DTII, has arranged its final phase of production, a Beta Field Test program, to be performed at a public school in Austin Texas, under the direction of Marketing Director, Luke Hillbery.

For over two years, we have developed and tested our unique personnel screening system, the 'Passive Security Scan', marketed in the future as the 'Passive Portal', to where it is now configured and ready for its final field tests. Upon completion it will be manufactured and marketed to schools, sports stadiums, airports, government, and other public venues seeking increased safety and security, domestically and abroad.

The Beta Field Test program is designed to: a) detect any possible issues in the manufacturing process; b) assure quality control and test standards are high and accurate; c) test the system's user friendliness d) ensure superb product performance and scalability; and e) begin product marketing.

Continual in-house R&D tests have proven that the 'Passive Security Scan' system is comprehensively successful in detecting guns, knives, scissors, shrapnel components typically used in bombs, and other metallic items commonly used in weaponry. We are confident that the Beta Field Test program will prove our 'Passive Portal' ready for full production and manufacturing.

The manufacturing of the 'Passive Portal' scanner units for use in this test are now in process. This production phase, including the Beta Field Test, will take four to five weeks to complete and ready the Company for full scale manufacturing. The Beta Field Test program will be followed by a full-scale marketing campaign.

"I am delighted that after a prolonged period of intensive development and testing we are finally ready to market our 'Passive Portal'. Bringing increased safety and security to the public at large and to our most precious commodity, 'our Children', is paramount." Says Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO of DTII/PSSI.

The "Passive Portal" technology is based on the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions emitted for detection and is therefore extremely safe to any person passing through the 'Passive Portal'. The Passive Security Scan system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of contraband detected.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production about the "Passive Security Scan" Project.

Please view the VIDEO at: YouTube

The Development of the Passive Security Scan Project has now reached its final stage,

the 'BETA Field Test Program' to ready it for production, manufacturing, and marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses,

President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com