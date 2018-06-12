Factory CRO, a leading global contract research organization (CRO) focused on medical devices and in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), has announced that Five Corners is joining Factory CRO. Five Corners is the premier device CRO in Australia, supporting the developers of medical technologies throughout Australia and New Zealand from its Sydney base.

The merger advances Factory's strategy to become the leading global device-focused CRO. Following the recent acquisitions of Clinical Device Group and MileStone Research Organization, Factory CRO now has specialist operations and expertise in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific.

"Five Corners is thrilled to join Factory's worldwide group following our decade-long collaboration. The merger will foster controlled growth, allowing us to better serve our clients," said Deborah Bell, RN, CCRA, managing director of Five Corners. "The alignment of Factory's full-service capabilities with our processes and values ensures clients gain improved access to our collective resources and global knowledge. Our clients in the U.S. and Europe now have an opportunity to have access to broader services as their needs evolve."

"We are delighted to bring Five Corners into the Factory CRO group," said Dirk Meijer MD, PhD, Factory CEO. "Clients have consistently asked us to establish a global pure-play device CRO that offers specialist expertise and the highest level of service in a number of therapeutic areas. We have accepted that challenge willingly and continue to actively evaluate opportunities for further development."

For more information, visit factory-cro.com.

About Factory CRO

Factory is a leading, full-service contract research organization focused on the management of clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics and device-drug combination products internationally. Founded in 1992, the business offers a full suite of trial management services to its global client base across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including orthopedic, cardiovascular, dermatology and aesthetics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005078/en/

Contacts:

SCORR Marketing

Lea Studer, 402-366-1752

lea@scorrmarketing.com