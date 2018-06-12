Competitive Shooting World Champion Vera Koo Announces Retirement from Sport After 21 Years, Releases Inspirational Memoir

Following her final Bianchi Cup competition in May 2018, Koo focuses on sharing her gripping journey to become the top woman in her sport in captivating her new book

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the age of 71, Vera Koo is one of the elite female athletes in the growing sport of Action Pistol Shooting holding both national and world titles as well as being the first woman in the history of the NRA's Bianchi Cup to win eight National Women's championships. With more than two decades of competitive shooting under her belt, Koo has announced her retirement from shooting and will focus instead on sharing her inspiring journey of triumph over adversity, detailed in her new memoir, "The Most Unlikely Champion."

Born in Hong Kong, Koo's family immigrated to San Francisco when she was 12-years-old where her traditional Chinese family raised her to believe women were second to men. Koo followed the path her parents set out for her by getting married, having children and catering to her family as a housewife. However, after experiencing several devastating life events, Koo turned to sport shooting in her late 40s as a distraction. Through it, she discovered self-confidence that changed the course of her life and transformed her into an independent, successful and family-oriented business woman and athlete.

With a petite frame that might hide the spirit and determination of a champion to some, Koo tells her readers to "search for the thing you are good at," which she found later in life with competitive shooting after much perseverance and unflinching focus. As an expert in the sport with countless prestigious titles and achievements, Koo is also passionate about mentoring young women and aspiring sport shooters.

"Though this year marked my last Bianchi Cup, I hope to continue to inspire others to seek out their passions, chase their dreams and find their own personal success, no matter their background or the role society expects them to fill," Koo said.

A quintessential American story, "The Most Unlikely Champion" will encourage readers that with hard work, determination and faith, they too can accomplish more than they thought possible at any age. To learn more please visit www.verakoo.com.

"The Most Unlikely Champion"

By Vera Koo with Justin Pahl

ISBN: 978-1-5043-8848-1 (softcover), 978-1-5043-8848-8 (hardcover), 978-1-5043-8848-3 (electronic)

Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About Vera Koo

Vera Koo has won numerous Action Pistol Shooting championships including two World titles, and was the first woman to place in the overall top 20 at the NRA Bianchi Cup in 2001. Following the 2018 NRA Bianchi Cup, Koo announced her retirement from shooting after 21-plus years in the sport. Koo and her husband, Carlos, currently reside in San Francisco, have a successful business and are the proud parents of three children.