With her first official announcement, Spain's Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera has made it clear that the inglorious solar tax on distributed generation will be eliminated, while confirming her support for more ambitious EU renewable energy targets.Spain's newly created government may execute among its first actions the cancellation of the solar tax on distributed generation (the notorious "impuesto al sol"), which was introduced in the fall of 2015 by the government of Mariano Rajoy, the leader of Spain's conservative People's party (PP). In her first official statement, in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...