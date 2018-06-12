Following 31 Successful N4 Implementations to Start 2018, Navis to Highlight Market Growth and Customer Success at TOC Europe on June 12-14

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today, at TOC Europe announced it has achieved record customer traction in the first half of 2018, driven largely by a rapid pace of N4 go-lives and the company's continued innovation in products and services designed to support all phases of terminal operations and automation worldwide.

A record number of N4 go-lives fueled Navis' continued market leadership and momentum in 2018. To date this year, Navis completed 31 N4 go-lives in more than 15 countries, bringing the total of TOS customer terminals to 342 worldwide.

With Navis as a strategic partner, global terminals have successfully executed large-scale and complex implementations under some of the shortest timeframes seen in the industry. The following results highlight Navis' ability to pull off record-setting go-lives:

Tianjin Port Group Tianjin Port transitioned to N4 across its entire network of six terminals, achieving fully integrated terminal operation and management in less than eight months. Prior to implementing N4, Tianjin Port's container terminals operated on three different terminal operating systems and six different versions, which added to the complexity of planning and executing a smooth transition under an aggressive timeline. Following the multi-terminal go-live, Tianjin Port is now the largest N4 terminal complex by TEU with an annual TEU of 15 million.

Tianjin Port transitioned to N4 across its entire network of six terminals, achieving fully integrated terminal operation and management in less than eight months. Prior to implementing N4, Tianjin Port's container terminals operated on three different terminal operating systems and six different versions, which added to the complexity of planning and executing a smooth transition under an aggressive timeline. Following the multi-terminal go-live, Tianjin Port is now the largest N4 terminal complex by TEU with an annual TEU of 15 million. Abu Dhabi Terminals (ADT) Navis successfully completed an N4 upgrade at Abu Dhabi Terminals, which is preparing to execute its plans for next level automation, efficiency and accuracy improvements following a recent investment. With the recent backing, the port is now expected to reach over five million TEU annually over the next few years (from its current 1.6 million TEU) and will be scaling N4 up to meet the projected demand.

Navis successfully completed an N4 upgrade at Abu Dhabi Terminals, which is preparing to execute its plans for next level automation, efficiency and accuracy improvements following a recent investment. With the recent backing, the port is now expected to reach over five million TEU annually over the next few years (from its current 1.6 million TEU) and will be scaling N4 up to meet the projected demand. DP World JeddahDPW Jeddah upgraded its Navis TOS to leverage the company's state-of-the-art system and latest technology to meet continuous customer service demands and address the need for increasing operational support as incoming cargo volume rises. The terminal currently handles more than 1.3 million TEU annually and with future growth in mind, it has invested in N4 to ensure an advanced and stable system is in place to help address the full spectrum of customer needs.

Along with the successful N4 implementations, Navis' momentum was also backed by continued product innovation, including software and portal updates. This year, Navis introduced N4 3.6, the latest version of its flagship TOS to better support performance, scalability and the unique operational needs of mega terminals and featuring the new HTML user interface (UI). Additionally, as a result of close customer collaboration, through this latest system upgrade, Navis redesigned its UX for the Business Intelligence Portal, which delivers optimal query performance and refreshed dashboards for gate operation.

Navis also launched the inaugural 2018 Navis Automation Summit in London on March 13, bringing together many of the world's largest automated and semi-automated ports and terminals to discuss how terminal operators can capitalize on the next wave of automation.

"Due to the quality and quantity of N4 implementations and the continued advancement of our software, the first half of this year has proven to be one of our most successful," said Benoit de la Tour, President of Navis. "Navis' TOS is a time-tested, trusted solution for our global customers, regardless of if they are a greenfield in need of support to get up and running or a well-established site moving to automation to handle the biggest ships in the world. We're always looking for new opportunities to innovate and in collaboration with our customers, who provide valuable feedback for our future product roadmap, we've made significant improvements that will continue to benefit the industry for years to come."

To hear more about the company's market momentum, expanded product and service portfolio, and vision for the future, join the team at TOC Europe, at Stand E51 on June 12-14 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. In addition to providing the latest customer rollout news, videos and hands-on demos, Navis and XVELA executives will be presenting on the following panels:

Tuesday, June 12th (12:15 pm at Tech TOC) Operating Smarter Frederik Stork, Director of Optimization Analytics, Navis

Operating Smarter Frederik Stork, Director of Optimization Analytics, Navis Tuesday, June 12th (2:15 pm at CSC Conference) Developing a Digital Infrastructure: Technology Panel Chuck Schneider, Vice President General Manager EMEA, Navis and Robert Inchausti, Chief Technology Officer, XVELA

Developing a Digital Infrastructure: Technology Panel Chuck Schneider, Vice President General Manager EMEA, Navis and Robert Inchausti, Chief Technology Officer, XVELA Tuesday, June 12th (4:15 pm at CSC Conference) Fourth Industrial Revolution: Transformation Digitalization Disruption The Roundtable Discussion Chuck Schneider, Vice President General Manager EMEA, Navis and Robert Inchausti, Chief Technology Officer, XVELA

To learn more about Navis go to www.navis.com.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totaled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005364/en/

Contacts:

Navis, LLC

Derek Kober, +1 510-267-5564

derek.kober@navis.com

or

Affect

Katie Vroom, +1 212-398-9680

kvroom@affect.com