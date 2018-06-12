Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer retention and loyalty management study on the retail banking industry. A retail banking services provider wanted to increase profitability by revisiting customer profiles and building strategies to maximize customer retention.

According to the retail banking industry experts at Quantzig,"Along with the provision of basic retail bank accounts, retail banking firms in the financial services industry are focusing on broadening their investment services and product offerings."

Retail banking is a typical mass-market banking industry that lets its customers use local branches of the more widespread commercial banking establishments. Retail banking is also generally known as consumer banking. Its services include mortgages, certificates of deposit (CDs), savings and checking accounts, debit/credit cards, and personal loans. The retail banking sector mainly focuses on catering to the needs of its retail clients.

The customer retention and loyalty management solution helped the client to form personalized customer retention and loyalty management programs. The client was able to get a better understanding of existing customers to produce a higher value.

This customer retention and loyalty management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Build a successful customer loyalty program

Provide personalized services to meet the unique needs of the customers

This customer retention and loyalty management solution offered predictive insights on:

Retaining the most profitable customers

Developing effective customer retention strategies

