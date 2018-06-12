Solution improves order fill rates while reducing inventory levels and compressing lead times

Demand Driven Technologies (DD Tech), the leading provider of Demand Driven MRP compliant supply chain solutions, today announced the signing of an enterprise software agreement with Michelin to deploy their Replenishment+ supply chain technology to up to 70 manufacturing plants worldwide. The announcement was made at DD Tech's European User Conference in Nice, France on June 7th.

"We're delighted that Michelin selected Replenishment+ as the solution for their Demand Driven MRP roll-out across a global network of manufacturing facilities," said Erik Bush, CEO of Demand Driven Technologies.

Replenishment+ dramatically improves materials planning by shifting from forecast driven to sales order driven planning to improve service levels and optimize inventory. The multi-echelon solution automatically identifies strategic inventory positions in the supply chain, aligning inventory to true market demand and compressing lead times.

The Group Project Manager for the Michelin initiative commented, "We've had excellent support from Demand Driven Technologies and its partners through our pilot phase and look forward to their ongoing contribution to this strategic initiative."

About Demand Driven Technologies

Demand Driven Technologies provides Replenishment+ the first and most widely deployed DDMRP compliant supply chain software solution. The company was formed in 2011 with the singular focus of enabling manufacturing and distribution clients to achieve breakthrough performance through the application of Demand Driven tactics and technologies. As the DDMRP market leader, it is the company's vision to make enterprise-class Demand Driven Supply Chain planning easy and accessible to all. More than 80 enterprises across six continents rely on Demand Driven Tech as their trusted partner in continuous supply chain improvement and competitive advantage. For more information: www.demanddriventech.com.

