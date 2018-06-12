Windmill Enterprise: New Cognida Platform Provides Innovative Blockchain Agnostic Solutions For Enterprises

Innovative Open Source Platform Being Contributed to New Cognida Foundation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / Leading information technology company, Windmill Enterprise, today will reveal at the World Blockchain Forum, its Cognida Platform and associated Cognida Network. The platform and network employ a blockchain agnostic approach in establishing enterprise identities, permissions and security policies on a blockchain, and enforce security policies wherever enterprise digital assets connect to a network. Cognida's technology is being contributed to the open source Cognida Foundation, a US-based non-profit organization that will be governed by its members.

As data and digital assets move increasingly to the cloud, enterprises are facing more and more complex security challenges, particularly when it comes to properly protecting data and securing remote digital assets. Cognida will deliver a platform where enterprises can establish secure and trusted service relationships utilizing a choice of blockchain solutions.

"We are committed to bringing multiple blockchain technologies to enterprises across every sector, offering solutions that address growing enterprise security challenges," said Michael Hathaway, Co-Founder, Windmill Enterprise. "With the launch of the Cognida Network as well as the Cognida Foundation, we will equip companies with the tools to secure digital assets and shared information in the enterprise and in the cloud. This establishes a blockchain secured service layer that runs on top of the Internet, enabling trusted service relationships to be established, and putting the enterprise in control of who has access to what."

Cognida's technology will allow enterprise IT administrators to enforce their security policies and establish trusted connected relationships by owning and controlling their data, even when sharing with service providers and third parties. The Cognida platform will provide solutions that are streamlined to comply with emerging regulatory policies, such as the May 2018 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU.

"In the current GDPR environment, with newer enterprise privacy controls needed, along with IoT security requirements, enterprise expectations for end-to-end privacy controls will continue to grow," said Akshay Sharma, principal analyst, neXt Curve, and recent author of the Contextually-Aware Mobile Security as a Service: The Key to IoT Security and GDPR Compliance & Readiness with Blockchain whitepaper. "Within next generation networks, service providers and enterprises alike need a solution for applying policy management across multiple secured interconnections. This will ensure a seamless experience, with privacy controls, across legacy subscriber, device, and application databases, as well as blockchain deployments, supporting newer policy and key management."

The Cognida Network, expected to go live July 20th, is a service network layer, designed to help enterprises utilize blockchain technology to maintain control and ownership of their digital assets and data.

Michael Hathaway, Co-Founder of Windmill Enterprise, will be discussing Cognida in more detail at the World Blockchain Forum in New York City during a Keynote speech on June 12 from 4 - 4:15 pm ET. The World Blockchain Forum is Keynote's newest event, in partnership with The North American Bitcoin Conference, taking place from June 11 - 13 at Metropolitan West.

The Cognida Network and its open source platform enable enterprises to more securely manage connected devices, systems and shared information using blockchain agnostic technology. Cognida's technology was developed by Windmill Enterprises and is being contributed to the Cognida Foundation, a US-based, non-profit organization that will be governed by its members. Learn more at http://www.cognida.network.

Windmill Enterprise was co-founded by Michael Hathaway of Information Xchange, Inc, and Bing Byington of CareConnex. It is a Delaware C corporation and the initial developer of Cognida, an open source platform enabling enterprises to more securely manage connected devices, systems and shared information using blockchain agnostic technology. Windmill is a founding member of the Cognida Foundation. Learn more at www.windmillenterprise.com.

