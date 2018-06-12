

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to cling to the $1300/ox mark Tuesday morning as traders assessed the historic US-North Korea meeting.



Though short on details, a summary of the Trump-Kim summit includes a committment from North Korea to pursue denuclearization.on the Korean peninsula.



'The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity,' according to a docusment released by the White House.



Gold was down $1 at $1301 an ounce, having seen little movement over the past few weeks.



The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday.



