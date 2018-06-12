Entire Population Capable of Receiving SMS Alerts During a Crisis

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications, announced today that it has expanded the capabilities of the national alerting system that it is powering for the country of Sweden. Going forward, residents and visitors in Sweden will be able to receive SMS notifications on their mobile phones if they reside within an area where sudden events such as fire, extreme weather or a terror attack occur. All mobile operators in Sweden can now send location-based SMS alerts provided by Unified Messaging Systems (UMS), an Everbridge Company, with an "Important Message to the Public" from SOS Alarm, the system operator

"The mobile phone is the best tool for reaching the population and for providing important information about how to act during major accidents and other severe events. This is a significant step forward that all mobile operators are now connected to this service, which is an important part of strengthening Swedish crisis preparedness and creating a safer Sweden for all," said Kenny Lorentzon, Head of Emergency Response Department at SOS Alarm.

UMS' Location Based Alerting System (LBAS) is a solution that allows authorities to alert people in a specific geographic area in a quick and efficient manner. All mobile phones located within a defined area can be notified using location information from the mobile network without having to do anything to receive the messages. LBAS makes real-time dynamic alerting a reality.

"Having a national warning solution implemented in Sweden demonstrates a significant modernization of emergency preparedness services. The mobile phone is the first channel most people turn to when searching for information. SMS notification is both precise and time saving and can help save lives and keep businesses running when a critical event occurs," said Espen Gylvik, General Manager at Unified Messaging Systems, an Everbridge Company.

Following legislative changes that began on July 1, 2017, SOS Alarm now has the ability to send SMS alerts to anyone who resides in a defined geographic area in Sweden. Previously, Sweden only had the opportunity to send alerts to mobile phones 'registered' within an affected area. Neither UMS nor SOS Alarm stores data from mobile operators and the information transmitted cannot be used in other contexts.

About UMS, an Everbridge Company

UMS AS (Unified Messaging Systems), an Everbridge Company, is an Oslo based technology company with international operations. The company supports more than 1,200 customers worldwide with systems for public notifications. The company was founded in 1998, and was acquired by Everbridge in 2018, and is established as an industry leader within the area of critical communication and population alerting systems.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running faster. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 3,800 global customers rely on the company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 2 billion messages in 2017 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, Cambodia, and a number of the largest states in India. The company's critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Kolkata, London, Oslo and Stockholm. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

