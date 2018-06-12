Small business sentiment in the US improved more than expected in May, to the second-highest level in the National Federation of Independent Business survey's 45-year history. The small business optimism index ticked up to 107.8 from 104.8 the month before, beating expectations for a reading of 105.2. Small businesses reported high numbers in several key areas including compensation, profits, and sales trends. NFIB president and chief executive officer Juanita Duggan said: "Main Street optimism ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...