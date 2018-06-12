sprite-preloader
Tri-Star Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Result of AGM

London, June 12

TRI-STAR RESOURCES PLC

("Tri-Star" or "the Company")

12 June 2018

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Tri-Star announces that the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were all duly passed by shareholders by the requisite majority.

Enquiries:

Tri- Star Resources plc

Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive OfficerTel: +44 (0) 20 7653 6291
& Chief Financial OfficerE-mail: ceo@tri-starresources.com
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad and Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Robert Wooldridge/Jeff Keating

