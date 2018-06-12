Tri-Star Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 12
TRI-STAR RESOURCES PLC
("Tri-Star" or "the Company")
12 June 2018
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Tri-Star announces that the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were all duly passed by shareholders by the requisite majority.
Enquiries:
Tri- Star Resources plc
|Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive Officer
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 6291
|& Chief Financial Officer
|E-mail: ceo@tri-starresources.com
|SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad and Broker)
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|Robert Wooldridge/Jeff Keating