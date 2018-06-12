Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX: SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2018 annual general meeting held on June 7, 2018 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the Meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at nine and re-electing George F. Putnam, William B. Harris, Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn, Barry Davies, Warren Davis, James Rothwell, Andrew C. Greig, Peter B. Evensen and R. Christian Evensen as directors of the Company. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company's 2015 stock option plan until June 7, 2021.
Pursuant to the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company is required to disclose a summary of voting results for the election of directors. The voting results are as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% of votes cast
|Votes Withheld
|% of votes cast
|George F. Putnam
|157,603,503
|99.22%
|1,239,205
|0.78%
|William B. Harris
|141,670,946
|97.17%
|4,131,595
|2.83%
|Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn
|142,759,503
|97.91%
|3,043,038
|2.09%
|Barry Davis
|142,880,092
|98.00%
|2,922,449
|2.00%
|Warren Davis
|141,682,622
|97.17%
|4,119,919
|2.83%
|James Rothwell
|143,190,672
|98.21%
|2,611,869
|1.79%
|Andrew Greig
|142,759,503
|97.91%
|3,043,038
|2.09%
|Peter B. Evensen
|143,223,042
|98.23%
|2,579,499
|1.77%
|R. Christian Evensen
|143,209,376
|98.22%
|2,593,165
|1.78%
