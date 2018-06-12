

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said that its traffic in May 2018 increased 8.9 percent from the year-ago period, on a capacity increase of 7.6 percent.



The airline said its May traffic increased to 4.34 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 3.99 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



The airline flew 5.06 billion available seat miles or ASMs in May, representing a capacity increase of 7.6 percent as compared to the prior-year period when it flew 4.70 billion ASMs.



Load factor for May 2018 was 85.8 percent, an increase of 1.1 points from May 2017.



JetBlue's preliminary completion factor for the month was 98.8 percent and its on-time performance was 71.0 percent.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, JetBlue expects revenue per available seat mile or RASM to range between (2.5) percent and (0.5) percent compared to the same period of the prior year.



This includes a 2.5 point headwind from holiday placement, as well as a 1.25 point headwind from completion factor and co-brand incentive payments previously disclosed for the second quarter of 2017.



