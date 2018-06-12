Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that the Company will attend the ROTH London Conference on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at The Dorchester Hotel in London, U.K.

The format of the conference is one-on-one meetings only. John Granara, Chief Financial Officer will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation-only for clients of ROTH Capital Markets. Interested investors should contact your ROTH sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

