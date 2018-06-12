Stanley Black Decker (http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/) (NYSE: SWK), a world-leading provider of tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems today announced its investment in Humavox (http://www.humavox.com/), a leader in wireless charging technology. The partnership will enable Humavox to bring wireless charging to a broad array of products and technologies, while enabling efficient and uninterrupted usage of battery power. As part of this strategic partnership, Stanley Black Decker is the lead investor in Humavox's current funding round.

This cooperation signals a significant step in Humavox's progression into the commercial and industrial space. This partnership will help Humavox make wireless charging more feasible and more readily available.

The strategic partnership is led by Stanley Ventures, a division of Stanley Black Decker. Humavox is paving the way for widespread 3D wireless charging. With Humavox technology, everyday objects can turn into "hidden chargers," including anything from car cup holders and gym bags, and more. The company's technology uses near-field radio frequency (RF) charging to transform any of such "storage instrument/device/object" into a charger, so that users can keep using their portable electronics fully powered.

ETERNA?, Humavox's wireless charging technology, is a flexible platform comprising proprietary semiconductor devices (chipsets), state of the art algorithms and high compatibility with off the shelf components that features a receiving chip that is small enough to fit into the tiniest device.

"This investment further solidifies Stanley's partnership with Humavox to bring wireless charging capabilities to both commercial and industrial applications," says Larry Harper, VP, Stanley Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Stanley Black Decker.

"Humavox provides seamless wireless charging experiences, without changing user's usability habits, and the advanced integration required for wireless charging across various apps and products, which were unaddressed by wireless charging before," says Omri Lachman, CEO of Humavox. "Of all the advanced technologies currently being developed in Israel, we are proud to be Stanley's first investment in the region."

About Stanley Black Decker:

Stanley Black Decker, an S&P 500 and FORTUNE 500 company, is the world's largest provider of tools and storage, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security company, and a leading engineered fastening systems provider, with unique growth platforms in the Oil Gas and Infrastructure industries. Well-known brands include: STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER, DEWALT, Craftsman, Porter-Cable, Bostitch, Facom, Mac Tools, Proto, Vidmar, Lista, and more. Learn more at http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Humavox

Humavox is an innovative developer of groundbreaking technology in the field of wireless power. With its ETERNA platform, Humavox uses near-field radio frequency (RF) technology, and provides users with a simple and intuitive charging experience ("drop charge"). The technology can be implemented in the smallest of devices, such as hearables, wearables and IoT devices. Humavox was founded in 2010 by Omri Lachman (CEO) and Asaf Elssibony (VP Innovation), and is based in Israel. For more information, visit http://www.humavox.com.

