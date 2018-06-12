Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market is Expected to Grow Replacing Traditional Adhesive and Sealants Market due to Low VOC Content

BENGALURU, India, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, RoW); by Type (Silicone Adhesives and Silicone Sealants) and by Application (Construction, Transportation, Healthcare and Electrical & Electronics) - Outlook (2018-2022)" by ResearchFox Consulting, the Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market is projected to reach about USD 6 Billion by 2022.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704600/ResearchFox_Logo.jpg )



Asia-Pacificis expected to be the fastest growing in Silicone Adhesives and Sealants market and will continue to dominate during the forecasted period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Silicone Adhesives and Sealants market, in terms of value, and is estimated to be the fastest-growing Silicone Adhesives and Sealants market during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the availability of cheap labour and easy access to raw materials have attracted the investors and multinational companies to invest in the developing economies such as in countries like China, India and Japan. The demand in Asia Pacific is increasing because of the rise in the construction as well as automotive segment which is the major driver for the market. China is projected to be the largest silicone adhesives and sealants market in Asia Pacific whereas, India is expected to be the fastest-growing market. Other emerging economies such as Indonesia and Thailand are also projected to register a high growth in this market. Although developed countries such as Japan and Australia have a huge market base, they even have reached an almost steady growth in economy.

Construction to show highest adoption trends in the forecast period

The construction segment has been a booming market due to the increasing population, as well as high disposable income of the consumers. Another factor which is contributing to the growth of the market is superior properties of silicone adhesives and sealants such as long-lasting adhesion to different substrates including metals, glass, and plastics. Silicone adhesives and sealants offers flexibility, durability, resistance to extreme temperatures because of which it is a vital component in the construction segment. The demand of construction segment is also rising because of the industrial growth as well as increase in the houses worldwide. The construction segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period.

Top Vendors of Silicone Adhesives and Sealants

ResearchFox has identified and studied the major vendors of silicone adhesives and sealants market and has come up with the market share of each of these vendors. Some of the major vendors discussed in this report include, 3M (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany). Majority of the vendors for Silicone Adhesives and Sealants originate from North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Topics Covered in theSilicone Adhesives and Sealants Market - Outlook (2018-22)

Introduction, Executive Overview, Research Methodology, Market Size and Growth, Competitive Landscape, Company Classification, Region Outlook, Market Metrics, Porter's Five Forces Model, Analysis of Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Market Segmentation and Study based on Geography, Type and Application.

Methodology Adopted

Understand the market mechanism for the industry through structured, systematic and theoretically established norms of analysing, designing, introducing and quality assurance of the market estimation

Measuring the various market drivers, constraints, opportunities and challenges at regular intervals of time

Integrate expert-opinion of discussions in consultation with the ResearchFox Analyst team

Market estimation and forecast calculation

Delphi method and Causal Analysis used as and when required

Rigorous quality check with heads of Research Team, Subject Matter Experts and Consultants before final publication

Team ResearchFox

ResearchFox has an enviable team. Each member of the team is known for his relentless drive to challenge himself to be better and not settle for the status quo. This is what separates ResearchFox from its competitors.

Drop your note or queries or request to explore@researchfox.com. Our Analyst team will get back within few working hours.

In addition to the above-mentioned reports, ResearchFox Consulting has been working towards several reports related to IoT in Social, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud (I-SMAC) domain including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Know more about our published and ongoing research reports here.





Contact:

Mr. Pranab Sen

ResearchFox Consulting

Tel: +91-80-6134-1500

explore@researchfox.com

